Indian military personnel have finally spoken about the killing of Muslims and Dalits since the NDA government came to power in 2014.

We don't support 'gau rakshak' violence, Modi govt tells SC

A total of 114 retired military personnel have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying they cannot sit and watch the killings of Muslims and Dalits all around. This comes two years after the Dadri lynching which saw the father of an Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh over the suspicion that he had beef at his house.

The Letter

In the letter, they condemned the attacks on Muslims and Dalits by "self-appointed protectors of Hinduism" and expressed their support for "Not in My Name" campaign.

"We are witness to unprecedented attacks on society at large by the relentless vigilantism of self-appointed protectors of Hinduism. We condemn the targeting of Muslims and Dalits," the letter says.

In the letter, which was also sent to state chief ministers, the veterans voiced their concern over the alleged climate of fear and suppression of dissent in the country.

"We can no longer look away... Our diversity is our greatest strength. Dissent is not treason; in fact, it is the essence of democracy," says the letter signed by retired Army, Navy and Air Force officers.

The letter comes in the backdrop of 'Not In My Name' campaign that was launched a month ago to protest against the rising incidents of mob violence and cow vigilantism in India.

According to an NDTV report, the letter says the prevalent atmosphere in the country is against everything the armed forces and the Constitution stand for.

"We have spent our careers working for the security of our country. Collectively, our group holds no affiliation with any single political party, our only common commitment being to the Constitution of India," the letter read.

"We would be doing a disservice to our country if we do not stand up and speak for the liberal and secular values that our Constitution espouses," the letter stated.

Why speak up now?

No reason has been proffered as to why the military veterans chose to speak up at this very juncture of time while killings of Dalits and Muslims in the name of cow protection have been taking place for at least a couple of years now.

Their outrage at the killings makes even less sense now given that Modi himself has condemned the killings.

On July 16, Narendra Modi came down heavily on the cow vigilantes who project themselves as cow protectors. "Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti (cow devotion) is not acceptable," he had said.

He had also claimed that the platform of cow protection was being abused by some anti-socials who want to spread anarchy across India.

"Some anti-social elements have turned cow protection into a medium to spread anarchy. And people looking to spread discord in the country are taking advantage of it," he then said.