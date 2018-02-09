Another musician has left us. The music fraternity is mourning the loss of drummer Pat Torpey, who was also a founding member of rock band Mr Big. The performer passed away on February 7, following complications of Parkinson's disease.

The musician was 64 years old and the news of his death was confirmed on the Twitter handle of the band. "With breaking hearts we tell you that our brother, friend, drummer, and founding member, Pat, passed away Wednesday, February 7 from complications of Parkinson's disease," the band's tweet read.

Torpey was reportedly battling Parkinson's disease since 2014. He informed fans about his condition in an interview to Bandwagon, revealing that it had "affected the recording of the album" and it "messes with your technique a little bit and your endurance and you get fatigued easily."

The drummer's journey to fame

Torpey is known for his gig with Mr Big. But his journey to becoming the founding partner of the band was rather interesting. The drummer worked with American Bandstand and Solid Gold. He was also touring with Tina Turner, Belinda Carlisle and the Knack before he caught the attention of Billy Sheehan, Eric Martin and Paul Gilbert.

In 1988, the famous drummer joined hands with the trio and thus Mr. Big was formed. The band debuted with a self-titled album in 1989. But they shot to success with "Lean Into It," with "To Be With You" topping the charts.

Tributes:

Fellow musicians and music lovers mourned his death. Richie Kotzen, who was a part of the band between the periods of 1999 and 2002, took to Instagram to express his thoughts on Torpey's death.

"So saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and former band mate Pat Torpey. We spent years touring the world, making music, family holiday gatherings, and even remodeled a house together," he wrote.

"Pat's sense of humor, wit, and smile lit up any room the moment he walked in. I am grateful and thankful to have had you as an incredibly important friend and influence in my life. You will be missed beyond words. With love and tears...Rest In Peace my friend," he remembered.

Founding and former member of the band Saigon Kick, Phil Varone, took to Twitter to mourn his loss. He tweeted, "The drumming world and the music world mourns with the passing of @mrbigmusic #PatTorpey .To know him, was to know a sweetheart of a human and one of the most talented drummers of our generation. My heart goes out to his family on this sad sad day."