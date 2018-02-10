While the alarming statistics of flu is making news in the US, President Donald Trump's evangelical Christian adviser Gloria Copeland has come up with a controversial statement that people don't require flu shots as Jesus has already given it himself.

"Well, listen, partners, we don't have a flu season. We've got a duck season, a deer season, but we don't have a flu season," Gloria Copeland said in a Facebook video.

"And don't receive (a flu shot) when somebody threatens you with, 'Everybody's getting the flu.' We've already had our shot: He bore our sicknesses and carried our diseases. That's what we stand on," she added.

For those who don't know Gloria Copeland, she is a New York Times bestselling author, teacher and minister of the gospel. In 1967, Gloria and her husband Kenneth had co-founded Kenneth Copeland Ministries in Fort Worth, Texas. She has now asked her followers to immunize themselves with the word of God.

The Facebook video has received a total of 232,000 views so far. Copeland even stated that "by praying and saying "I'll never have the flu. I'll never have the flu."

"Flu, I bind you off of the people in the name of Jesus. Jesus himself gave us the flu shot. He redeemed us from the curse of flu, and we receive it and we take it, and we are healed by his stripes, amen," she added.

The statement comes at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has categorized the deaths caused by flu as an epidemic.

A surge has been observed in the number of flu cases in the US in past few weeks. The health officials have also said that the flu season is going to get worse with time.

According to reports, 42 states have been affected by heavy flu-related cases.