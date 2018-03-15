Most people may be quite familiar with US President Donald Trump's wife Melania and daughter Ivanka but not his daughter-in-law Vanessa, who has kept a low profile so far. Vanessa has now hit the headlines following reports that she and her husband Donald Trump Jr may be heading for a divorce.

Page Six has reported citing several sources that Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr., 40, and his wife Vanessa, who have been married for 12 years, are going through a rough patch in their marriage. Friends of the couple have said that they might soon file for a divorce as they have been living separately though not separated legally.

"The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president's time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He's never there," a source told Page Six.

Another source said that Donald Trump Jr's lifestyle has affected his relationship with wife Vanessa. He has been busy traveling and continuing his hunting expeditions, which has taken a toll on their marriage. The source added that Vanessa is "increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children."

Meanwhile, another source close to the couple told the publication that they do have issues but not to the point of filing for a divorce.

Who is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa was born to Charles Haydon, a lawyer, and Bonnie Haydon, the owner of Kay Models Agency, on December 18, 1977, in New York and raised in an upper-class family. She graduated from the prestigious Dwight School on the Upper West Side and went to Marymount Manhattan College.

Vanessa, now 40, got into modeling at an early age and appeared in several fashion events. She forayed into the film industry in 2003 by making her acting debut in romantic comedy movie Something's Gotta Give directed by Nancy Meyers. She also appeared in TV game show The Apprentice in 2004 and judged Miss USA beauty pageant in the same year.

She dated Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio when she was just 20, according to NY Daily News. She got into a relationship with Donald Trump Jr after meeting him at a fashion show. Interestingly, his father Donald Trump introduced him to her. They got married in 2015 and have five children together.