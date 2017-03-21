Visiting a specific foreign country might be the number one wish on your bucket list, but for Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, it is definitely not a big deal as he often travels from one country to another for work or vacation. So what makes it to his list?

One of the actor's biggest dreams was to roam the streets of Thiruvananthapuram on a cycle. This is the place where he grew up and spent time with his friends. But being a celebrity, who enjoys a fabulous fan following, this remained a longtime wish for the actor. However, the actor did fulfil his dream at 4:30 am on March 21, reported Kerala Kaumudi.

Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of four back-to-back blockbusters, could enjoy the moment without gaining much public attention, as only a few people were on the street during the early morning hours. His friends MB Sanal Kumar, Liju, Sajeev Soman, Bijeesh and Murali also accompanied him for the cycle trip through the city. Meanwhile, the photos of Mohanlal riding the bicycle in the capital city, captured by Jithesh Damodar, have been doing the rounds on social media, with netizens praising the simplicity of the superstar.

Mohanlal, who was in Thiruvananthapuram for the shooting of the big-budget entertainer Villain, helmed by B Unnikrishnan Pillai, has returned to Kochi after fulfilling one of his wishes on his bucket list. The upcoming movie, bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, also stars Tamil actors Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Telugu actors Srikanth, Rashi Khanna in significant roles, while Manju Warrier will be seen opposite Mohanlal in it. Meanwhile, the superstar is awaiting the release of Major Ravi's directorial venture 1971 Beyond Borders.

