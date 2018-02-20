The prolific mobile-centric event, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, is fast approaching and there are a lot of expectations from the event. Sony is going to be one of many watchful brands focusing on grabbing visitors' attention from around the world, and here's the first official proof of that.

Sony has confirmed its presence at the upcoming MWC 2018 event, where it is going to announce the much-anticipated successor to the Xperia lineup. Sony also confirmed the launch date of its 2018 Xperia flagship as February 26, 2018, which is also the day MWC kicks off in Barcelona, Spain.

In a 23-second video teaser shared by Sony's official Twitter handle on Monday, the Japanese tech titan shows waves coming down on a stretched out hand before they disappear and show #SonyMWC. Shortly after, the teaser shows the date 26.02.18, which fades away slowly as the Sony logo ends the video.

What does the trailer mean?

It's hard to guess what Sony tried to convey with its short video teaser, but previous leaks about a new Xperia flagship coming this month could add some missing pieces to the puzzle. The Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ Pro are the potential names for Sony's new flagship, and the handset is expected to bring a major design change.

The ageing OmniBalance design or the boxy old rectangular design seen in the current Xperia smartphones is finally going to be disposed of in favor of a new bezel-less design as seen in most modern flagships.

There are two possible suggestions to what the latest video teaser means. First one being the obvious and Sony's commitment to offering the best audio experience. Waves are usually used to demonstrate sound and in this case, Sony might be up to something to boost the audio on stereo or headphones to better its own High-Res Audio integration in the current flagships.

The next possible scenario is that Sony is hinting at a major design overhaul. The appearance of the waves could mean a fresh curvy design for the upcoming Xperia flagship. In both cases, it's a welcoming change that will improve user experience, but we are hoping for the latter.

What do we know about 2018 Xperia smartphone?

Sony Xperia XZ Pro or Xperia XZ2 is expected to feature a stunning 5.7-inch 4K OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio a curved design or a 2.5D curved glass on top if the latest teaser is to be believed. The upcoming flagship will choose top-of-the-line specs such as Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual 18MP+12MP rear camera, and a 13MP front snapper. The signature IP68 certification as seen in most Xperia phones will be intact in the new model as well. The Xperia XZ Pro is expected to sport a 3,420mAh battery.

Are you excited about Sony's new Xperia flagship coming at the MWC 2018? Stay tuned for full coverage here.