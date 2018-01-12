Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is turning attention off late, and how! The 18-year-old is following his father's footsteps in the best way possible. And the future remains only bright for him from here.

Arjun has been catching everyone's eye with his performances in Australia while playing for the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in the Spirt of Cricket Global Challenge Twenty20 tournament.

The youngster, who is a left-arm fast bowler, unlike his dad who used to be a leg break-cum-off break bowler, gave an all round performance for his team as he picked up four wickets and scored 48 runs off 27 balls at the Bradman Oval against Hong Kong Cricket Club.

Arjun is set to follow his dad once again by making his first-ever appearance at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

He has been dishing out quite a few good performances on the field for the last few months, raising enough hopes that a lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) contract is coming his way in a couple of years.

In December last year, while playing for Mumbai in the Cooch Behar Under-19 Trophy today, the left-arm pacer took five wickets and gave away 44 runs as his team beat Railways by an innings and 103 runs.

Arjun, who follows Australia's Mitchell Starc and England's Ben Stokes as his cricket ideals, meanwhile, remained an internet sensation last year...for being Justin Bieber's doppelganger (look-alike).

A certain picture of him with daddy Sachin Tendulkar went completely viral last year and curious 'Beliebers' couldn't but help call the upcoming cricket sensation the 'Indian Justin Bieber' and even the twin brother of the Canadian popstar, who performed in Mumbai last year.

Bieber, though, later received a great amount of flak for lip-syncing throughout the concert at the DY Patil Stadium.

My god I was unaware that Sachin Tendulkar is father of #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/e5H5A17luT — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) May 10, 2017