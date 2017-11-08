Malayalam actress Parvathy is all set to make a mark in Bollywood with her debut Hindi project Qarib Qarib Singlle. With the romantic entertainer hitting the screens on November 10, the actress is on a promotional spree, attending interviews and television shows with co-star Irrfan Khan.

Read more: Parvathy opens up on her character in Qarib Qarib Singlle

Now, comedy programme The Drama Company aired on Sony channel on November 5 featuring her has caught the attention of many Keralites. During the 42-minute show, Parvathy was asked to translate a Hindi dialogue to Malayalam for her co-star. And show host Krishna Abhishek read out a funny dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan from his movie Piku.

Parvathy, who looked embarrassed initially while translating the line "death aur shit... yeh dono kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai," finally did the task in a funny way. But she did it only after apologising to her parents and all her Malayalee fans.

The way she delivered the dialogue looked funny and it created laugh riot among the audience. Even Mithun Chakraborty was seeing enjoying the act.

Watch the show here (From 33:45 minutes)

Irrfan and Parvathy will be seen in Tanuja Chandra's directorial venture portraying the characters Jaya and Yogi, who set out on a short journey to retrace past relationships and end up on the strangest trip of their lives.

The movie's trailer has already raised the expectations of the audience from it.