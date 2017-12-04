Though it is said marriages are made in heaven, in India, they should also pass through caste and religion filters. In a country as diverse as India, inter-caste and inter-religious weddings often spark outrage.

Now in Kerala, in the wake of love jihad controversies, a couple belonging to two different religions has recently made headlines for tying the knot with the support of their family members.

Read more: Kerala: Muslim family faces boycott over inter-faith marriage; locals reject mosque's diktat

The wedding became quite a unique affair because of the venue they picked up for their big day.

On December 2, 2017, Maharaja's College campus in Ernakulam hosted the wedding of Chottanikara-native Amarnath (23) and Safna (22), who hails from Fort Kochi. The low-key affair was attended by the friends and families of the couple with the permission of the college authorities.

The ceremony was held at 8:30 am in front of the Malayalam department of the institution, where the duo met, studied and fell in love five years ago. The couple had also hosted a simple reception for the teachers and other guests in the evening.

Also check: Kerala girl targeted for calling off wedding to unite with lover; but every story has two sides

Though the groom, who was the arts club secretary of the college union in 2012, wished to have a very simple marriage without any rituals, it was Safna, who wanted a thaalikettu ceremony for the marriage.

Soon after the photos of the newly-wedded couple surfaced online, netizens have been congratulating them for the decision while a section of people criticised Hadiya aka Akhila over the alleged love hijad case in the state.

Here are the wedding photos and videos of the Kerala couple:

-