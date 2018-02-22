In a bid to improve user-experience on its messenger app, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been adding new features in the past few months. Recently, the Unified Payment Interface was launched in India and now, it is set to bring 'Group Description'.

The new 'Group Description' feature is available for beta testers with Android (v2.18.54) or Windows (v 2.18.28) versions and is expected to be rolled out for iOS soon. With this feature, group admin or any member can describe the WhatsApp group's purpose.

Also, like the Pinned feature in Twitter, it can be Pinned on top of the chatting session and set the stage for discussion for the day.

However, the Group Description feature is expected to be made exclusive to group admin, reported Gadgets 360.

Usually, WhatsApp takes weeks, sometimes more than a month, to test features before rolling them out to the public en masse. So, we can expect WhatsApp Group Description to go live before the end of March.

Besides the Group Description, WhatsApp is also working to bring Stickers options to messenger app. With this, a conversation between the users on the WhatsApp will be colorful and more appealing just like the colored-background status update, which was rolled out in late 2017.

In a related development, WhatsApp Live Location Sharing feature, which is already available in Android and Apple iOS versions, will be coming to Windows phone in coming weeks.

