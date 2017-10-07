Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been accused of sexual harassment. A New York Times report said Weinstein has allegedly paid off harassment lawsuits for decades actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan are two of Weinsteins accusers from three decades of reports.
What to know about the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations
- October 7, 2017 08:58 IST
