What is Nasas Kilopower? This space nuclear reactor could be the key to colonizing Mars

According to Nasa, the space nuclear reactor tech could literally empower future Mars habitats, transforming Mars resources into water, oxygen and fuel – all the necessary requirements for humans to live on Mars long-term.The Kilopower could produce continuous electricity for 10 or more years in the harsh and extreme environments of the Red Planet. The technology is not dependent on solar power, which means that it could meet power demands even at night or during prolonged sunlight-reducing dust storms.