It has been over a year since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways. After Jolie stunned the world by filing for a divorce from her Allied actor husband, the couple has been through several ups and downs to finally move on.

Pitt told GQ over a summer interview this year that his uncontrollable drinking habit and a few more things could have acted as a catalyst to the divorce. But a new report suggests that their relationship did not fall apart recently but they shared a toxic relationship for 12 years.

According to Star, Brangelina's relationship was "plagued by drama and anger" from the beginning. Rumour has it that the couple enjoyed great sex but there was nothing more going for them in the relationship.

"In hindsight, they really had nothing in common besides great sex. He sat up many nights going over what happened, and he's analyzed it again and again in therapy. He realizes his relationship with Angie was toxic from the start," a source told the tabloid.

Although their relationship hit the dead-end when Pitt and Maddox, the now estranged couple's son, had a fight on the flight, the magazine claims that there was a huge amount of tension built between Pitt and Jolie which came out following the mid-air incident.

"That disastrous plane ride was the result of years of pent-up frustration," the source claims. "They were living separate lives and making each other miserable. His marriage to Angie was tough, and the divorce was even worse," the insider adds.

If their relationship was so bad, why would they plan on getting married after dating for so long and expand their family in the first place? Well, here this out! Friends of Pitt have told Gossip Cop that the relationship was not toxic from the first place. Yes, the couple did fall apart due to undisclosed reasons, but toxicity wasn't one of them.

"Pitt and Jolie had many years of happiness together and their bond became even stronger while raising their children. Yes, the marriage ultimately ended, but the assertion that their relationship was always strained is simply ridiculous," the website claims.