Young star Prithviraj Sukumaran's secret wedding with journalist Supriya Menon was a heartbreaking news for his fans in 2011. Three years later, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Alankrita, to their life. However, the doting father had refrained from sharing the baby's photos online until she was one-year-old.

Prithviraj Daughter's Name Controversy: Actor Says I Would Like My Child to Have Her Mother's Name

With her the charming smile on the cover page of Onam edition of Vanitha magazine in 2015, the little princess initially caught the attention of millions. But later, the actor made sure to hide the baby's face in all the photos he shared on his social media page to avoid unwanted attention for her at this young age.

Now, with her turning three on September 8, Prithviraj has shared a photo of Alankrita, whom they fondly call Ally and we bet you won't take your eyes off the image as she is way too adorable.

"Happy birthday sunshine! Watching you grow up is Daada's and Mamma's biggest happiness! May you forever be a beacon of light to the world and the people who you touch with your life!

PS: Ally says a big THANK YOU for all the love and wishes! [sic]," Prithviraj posted on his Facebook page.

The lovely photo of Alankrita, who is a clearly a replica of her father and mother, has gone viral on social media with nearly 89,000 likes and 1,700 shares on the actor's Facebook page alone.

Here are other photos of Alankrita Menon shared by Prithviraj:

-