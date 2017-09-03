The second episode of ITV' s Victoria Season 2 will return to the television this Sunday. And, fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite character to return — Rufus Sewell's Lord M.

Fans were really disappointed and created an outrage on social media after the former Prime Minister failed to make an appearance in the first episode. But later it was confirmed by the makers that Lord M will return in the second episode.

But will Lord M's return create problems in Queen Victoria's married life?

The Season 2 of ITV's highest-rated drama follows how a young queen tries to juggle between her motherhood and royal duties.

In the episode 2 trailer, Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) notices Lord M in the crowd and she immediately runs towards him. Her husband Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) is left in utter disgust as he welcomes his wife's former love interest.

According to Daily Express, Sewell explained what fans can expect from his character in upcoming episodes. "There had been a certain level of imagined antagonism to start off with," the actor said.

Talking about his off-screen relationship with co-actor Tom Hughes, Sewell added, "But actually in reality they liked each other rather a lot once the original suspicion went away so it was lovely to come back and work a little more with Tom Hughes."

"One of the things that appealed about the role originally was that it was finite; a lovely contained story with a beginning, middle and end," the 49-year-old further added. "I really didn't want Melbourne to be hanging around beyond the natural span of his story."

Asked about whether he is happy to return or not, Sewell said, "When the producers came to me with a way to bring him back in season two that was still true to the story, I was only too happy to come back."

Victoria Season 2 episode 2 will air Sunday, September 3 at 9.05 pm on ITV (UK). The royal drama will later be available on PBS for all the US viewers.