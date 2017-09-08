UFC 215 was touted to become a landmark Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event in the career of Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. However, with his opponent Ray Borg pulling out of the main event owing to illness, the pay-per-view event doesn't have the same oomph anymore.

The main event now shifts to a powerful women's bantamweight fight between the champion Amanda Nunes and the challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

The fate of this main event, meanwhile, also remains a major doubt as it was only months back that the two were set for a showdown at UFC 213. But hours prior to the event, Nunes had to pull out owing to illness.

Our fingers are definitely crossed now, as we head into the official weigh-in of UFC 215.

UFC President Dana White, after all the promotional tours for the grand Mayweather-McGregor match, was looking forward to UFC 215 as the next big money churner. However, with superstar Johnson now left frustrated and without a fight, White too has a fresh new headache now.

Remains to be seen if someone is capable of stepping up to take on Johnson now.

With everyone left disappointed as of now, White has tried to appease UFC fans after offering the ticket holders "a full refund of purchased tickets at point of sale."

Full fight card: Main Card

Weight Division Match Championship bout? Women's Bantamweight Amanda Nunes (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko Yes Flyweight Henry Cejudo vs Wilson Reis No Welterweight Neil Magny vs Rafael dos Anjos No Light Heavyweight Ilir Latifi vs Tyson Pedro No Featherweight Jeremy Stephens vs Gilbert Melendez No

Fight schedule in India

Date: September 10

Time: 7:30 am IST

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

Where to watch

TV channels: Sony ESPN/HD