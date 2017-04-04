The president appeared as a featured artist on the song ‘Light Up Taiwan’, singing the worlds ‘Tsai Ing-Wen and Dwagie, we light up Taiwan’ among other phrases. The song pays tribute to the cultural history of Taiwan, and boasts about Taiwanese industry, healthcare and the island’s independence from China.
Watch Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen rap with local artist Dwagie
- April 4, 2017 14:19 IST
