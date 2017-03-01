Season 6 of Suits will come to an end on Wednesday with the episode Character and Fitness and it will see Mike facing yet another hurdle as he takes a step towards achieving his dream of becoming a lawyer. The final episode will air Wednesday, March 1 at 10 pm EST on USA Network.

Also read:Nicki Minaj flaunts her curves in racy outfit for new music video [PHOTOS]

A promo for the Season 6 finale shows Mike's future in jeopardy after Anita Gibbs finds a place in the panel that decides whether Mike Ross gets into the bar. "The prosecutor that put Mike in prison, just got herself put on that panel," Harvey is seen saying in the promo. The next scene shows the federal prosecutor telling Mike, "You are never getting my vote."

Another shot is of Harvey talking to Gibbs about Mike. "This is your chance to put your money where your mouth is," she tells him, and adds, "You for him." Mike refused to give up on Harvey when he was in jail, and now it's Harvey's turn to return the favour. Will he take the fall for Mike this time?

According to a TVLine report, Season 6 is expected to have a cliffhanger ending and it will involve Donna. Sarah Rafferty told the publication of Wednesday's closer: '"There's ambiguousness, in terms of Donna's future, on many levels."

The synopsis for Season 6 episode 16 reads: "Mike needs Harvey and Rachel's help to overcome an impossible obstacle, or his dream of becoming a real lawyer is over. Donna's new venture hits a snag. Louis tries to patch things up with Tara."

Suits airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on USA Network.