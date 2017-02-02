Season 6 episode 2 of Scandal will feature flashback scenes that are expected to shed more light on Marcus and Mellie's relationship. The episode is titled Hardball and it will be aired on ABC this Thursday at 9 pm ET. The episode can also be watched online via ABC app.

Marcus portrayer Cornelius Smith Jr. says it's safe to assume that there is a romantic relationship between the two. "I think we all saw a spark there," he told TVGuide. "Now, to what degree they go in to really understand and engage with that spark, we'll find out. ... I don't think their relationship plays a direct role in how he got to the White House, but I think it affects it on some level."

Last week's episode saw Marcus, who joined OPA last season, in the White House as a press secretary, and Thursday's episode will hint at how Marcus got the job. "Nothing I've shot specifically reveals that [yet], but there will be some nuggets in [Thursday's episode] that kind of explains how Marcus got to the White House," Smith told the media outlet.

Viewers will also see Olivia trying to gather evidence against Cyrus for his involvement in Vargas' death. However, she will have a hard time convincing President Fitz about Cyrus' involvement.

The synopsis for Season 6 episode 2 of Scandal reads: "Flashbacks from the campaign reveal Olivia's desire to win and the lengths she was willing to go to for a victory. Meanwhile, Fitz and Abby are confronted with an unparalleled national crisis."

Scandal airs on ABC every Thursday at 9 pm ET.