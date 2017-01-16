Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim will be back with episode 16 this Monday, January 16, at 10pm KST on SBS. The finale will feature Kim Sa-bu a.k.a Boo Yong-joo admitted in hospital with a serious head injury.

As the male protagonist is about to get his happy ending and fulfil his dream of converting Doldam Hospital to a trauma care centre, Do Yoon-wan will once again play the villain in his life.

The Korean mini-series will pick up right from where it left the lead characters and continue to feature the rivalry between Choi Jin-ho's character and the male protagonist. The repercussions of this will be strongly felt towards the end of the episode.

In a sneak peek video, the chief surgeon of Doldam Hospital challenges the president of Geodae Hospital in front of a crowd filled with high officials and media persons. It makes the antagonist furious and they begin to argue with each other, which ends up in a physical encounter.

During the showdown between Boo Yong-joo and Do Yoon-wan, an ice sculpture falls on the former's head and he gets seriously injured. The young surgeons of Doldam Hospital, including Kang Dong-joo, Yoon Seo-jung and Do In-bum, take him to the countryside hospital for an emergency surgery.

In the meantime, Choi Jin-ho's character visits chairman Shin and kneels down in front of him to apologise for his unintentional move. Will the owner of Jungsun Casino believe his lies or take action against him for the wrongdoings?

Will the owner of Jungsun Casino believe his lies or take action against him for the wrongdoings?

Watch the official trailer for SBS medical drama below: