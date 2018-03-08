A passenger had a good laugh recording a man masturbating sitting in an empty row on a flight, while a woman lay on the seats just behind him.

The disturbing video, which was posted on LiveLeak, was captured in February in Brazil. The man who was recording the video was heard speaking in German and Russian, reported Daily Mirror.

There is no information yet regarding which flight the incident happened on and when it happened.

In the video, the man — dressed in a business suit, shirt, and glasses — was seen sitting on a window seat of the flight, while the other two seats in the row were empty. He was seen moving his hand rapidly under a blue blanket.

The person shooting the video was heard laughing and saying "keep going" in German.

The man, who appeared to be middle-aged, looked at the camera and then started looking at his own phone on his left hand. It seemed he wanted to avoid the whole situation.

Another incident of a sex act on flights came to light recently when a man was arrested for masturbating on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Dhaka on March 3.

The 20-year-old man watched porn, stripped naked and started masturbating on board. He also tried to hug a female cabin crew member on more than one occasion.

"The disruptive passenger was accompanied by the Dhaka security team upon arrival and he has been put in jail by the authorities there," an airline spokesman was quoted as saying by New Strait Times.