It seems that Paramount Pictures wants to break the ice in a Game of Thrones style as they drop the new Baywatch motion posters. Baywatch actors took to social media platform to share their individual motion posters with the tagline "Summer is coming."

As the entire nation is eagerly waiting for Bollywood actress and ABC's Quantico lead Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut, the actress took to Instagram to share a teaser of her charming villainous look in the new motion poster. The 34-year-old actor walks to the camera, while blowing a kiss towards it. In the motion poster, she is seen wearing a sexy blue plunging v-neckline dress.

Playing the character of a bad-ass villain Victoria Leeds, Chopra shares the screen with other notable actors including Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, and Kelly Rohrbach.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a behind-the-scenes picture with her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron on Instagram in which the Bollywood actress is seen resting her head on Zac's shoulder. Both of them were wearing matching blue-coloured sleeping masks. The picture undoubtedly proves their friendship goal.

Baywatch is the film adaptation of the 90s hit TV show of the same name, follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Baywatch will release in theatres on May 26, 2017. Check out the all the icy-hot motion posters here:

Here’s a free lesson for all the rookies: She’s as dangerous as they come… don’t fall for her charm. #SummerIsComing? #BeBaywatch pic.twitter.com/mTqcdrt33v — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2017

You break the rules of the bay, you deal with the Boss. #BeBaywatch #SummerIsComing? pic.twitter.com/zFDVUX9TCp — Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) January 26, 2017

WARNING: Do not attempt to adjust your screen. She is exactly as fierce as she appears. #SummerIsComing? #BeBaywatch @IlfeneshHadera pic.twitter.com/PLDLNSGGMh — Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) January 26, 2017