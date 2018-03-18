If you thought maintaining high standards of hygiene is a very human thing, then this Gorilla in a US zoo may prove you wrong. Louis, the 18-year-old male primate in Philadelphia zoo in Pennsylvania hates to get his hands dirty and rather opts to walk upright like a human.

A gorilla walking like a human on two legs is quite a rare phenomenon. But when Louis has a handful of food, he just walks upright to avoid his hands getting dirty.

According to a report by Associated Press, the 18-year-old gorilla, who is 6-foot tall, walks on two legs while he carries tomatoes and other snacks. Not only that, he also walks like a human when the ground is muddy.

Taking to Twitter, the Philadelphia zoo has shared a video of Louis walking upright as they captioned it, "Although gorillas occasionally walk on two legs (bipedal), it is less common. Not for Louis though - he can often be seen walking bipedal when his hands are full of snack or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn't get his hands dirty)! "

Louis, who is still one of the bachelor gorillas at the zoo, was born in May 1999 at the St. Louis Zoo.

You can watch the video here.

Although gorillas occasionally walk on two legs (bipedal), it is less common. Not for Louis though - he can often be seen walking bipedal when his hands are full of snack or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn't get his hands dirty)! pic.twitter.com/6xrMQ1MU9S — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) March 5, 2018

Bipedal walking is quite rare among the primates as gorillas are known for knuckle-walking or quadrupedal walking most of the time — using their four limbs to balance their body weight.