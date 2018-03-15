A spine-chilling footage of a "ghost" striking a taxi and making it ram into a tree has gone viral. The footage was reportedly captured in Hong Kong on February 9 by a dashcam of a trailing vehicle.

The taxi was seen traveling down a dimly-lit road. Suddenly, as soon as the taxi turns the corner, a mist-like figure appeared from nowhere and struck the vehicle with great speed.

The frightening incident appeared to spook the driver, making him lose control of the vehicle. The taxi is seen veering across the street and crashing into a tree. Something also appeared to be blinking inside the car as the accident took place.

The video was uploaded on YouTube by a channel named The Hidden Underbelly 2.0.

The 1:25-minute long clip has garnered more than 46,000 views. While a user named Hope SweetHope3 speculated it is a demonic attack, another user called Jennifer Suzanne said: "I wonder what that driver would have to say".

IBTimes India has not verified the authenticity of the video.

Recently, another video from Singapore had shown a mysterious figure hovering in the air along a well-lit road. The ghostly figure appeared to be wearing loose white trousers and a dark top, and levitating two-feet above the ground.

Watch the video here: