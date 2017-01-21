Ganesh's hit movie Mungaru Male 2 will premiere on television on Sunday, January 22, on Colours Kannada.

Mungaru Male 2 was one of the commercial hits of 2016. The movie was well-received by family audience and youths. The songs composed by Arjun Janya were one of the major highlights of the flick.

As the film ran well in theatres, Colours Kannada, which has acquired the satellite rights for a good price, has decided to premiere the film in just about four months after its release. The channel has been publicising it for a while and the film is expected to garner good TRPs.

Mungaru Male 2 had hit the screens on September 10, 2016, in over 250 screens in Karnataka. The movie had also seen the light of the day in several foreign countries.

The movie, which was a sequel to blockbuster Mungaru Male, had faced a lot of issues during the release due to the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu issues over Cauvery River water. The release was delayed, which took a toll on its business.

Apart from Ganesh, the movie also featured Ravichandran, Neha Shetty and Aindrita Ray in key roles, along with P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Shraddha Srinath and others. Shashank has helmed the project as a writer-director.

The first instalment had starred Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi in the lead roles. The E Krishnappa-produced movie was directed by Yogaraj Bhat. The second instalment is coming up with an entirely new cast and crew, except Ganesh.

Mungaru Male 2 features music by Arjun Janya, cinematography by KM Prakash and editing by Deepu S Kumar.