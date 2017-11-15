Empire, the Fox musical drama, will feature a courtroom drama between Hakeem and Anika when the show returns with a new episode of season 4 this Wednesday, November 15, at 8 pm EST.

Episode 6 is titled 'Fortune Be Not Crost' and the official synopsis for it states that the chapter will revolve around a custody battle for Bella.

While the Lyon family will stand together and support Hakeem, Anika will prepare for some big revelations. Although everybody is confident about Hakeem's ability as a father, no one is really prepared to deal with the big revelations of Anika.

Elsewhere, Claudia grows more possessive over Lucious as she unlocks new ways to understand music through his paintings. In the meantime, Andre begins seeing a new therapist and one of Becky's old flames returns. For Jamal, the time has come to introduce Warren to Lucious.

However, showrunner Ilene Chaiken has teased big consequence for Jamal because of his relationship with Warren.

"We already know that Warren [Terrell Carter] is deceiving Jamal, and there's going to be a consequence to that. Whether Jamal really falls for Warren, is Warren really going to fall for Jamal, and is he going to be able to right the situation before it all comes crashing down is the big question," the showrunner said in an interview with Variety.

Click here to watch the Fox musical drama live online (only in the US). The sixth episode of Empire season 4 will also be available online here for free.

Meanwhile, check out the official synopsis for Empire season 4 episode 7, titled The Lady Doth Protest, below: