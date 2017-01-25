The movie-goers, who have already watched the latest Malayalam movie Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, have been awaiting the release of Athimarakombile song's video online. The romantic family number, featuring superstar Mohanlal, Meena, Aima Sebastian and Sanoop Santhosh, hit the cyberspace on Wednesday, January 25.

The production house, Weekend Blockbusters, has released the song on its YouTube page, for which popular playback singers Vijay Yesudas and Shreya Ghoshal have rendered their voice. Rafeeq Ahammed has penned the lyrics, while M Jayachandran has composed the music. The song is shot against the background of the picturesque Shimla.

Earlier, the makers had released the making video of Athimarakombile on YouTube, featuring Shreya and Vijay, that has already become a hit with more than 6 lakh views. The other songs of the movie have also impressed the audience. While Punnamada Kayal has been viewed over 1.8 million times, the teaser of Marivillu song has crossed two lakh mark, at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is having a dream run in India being the second release of the year along with Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal. The family entertainer opened to fabulous response from the audience, who are all praise for the natural performances of both actors in the films.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has also announced that the first-look poster of his upcoming movie 1971: Beyond Borders will be released on Thursday on Republic Day 2017.

Watch the Athimarakombile video song here: