Fans of superstar Mohanlal and his son Pranav are eagerly waiting for the release of the latter's debut movie in Malayalam. To enthral the audience, the makers of Aadhi — written and directed by Jeethu Joseph — released the official teaser of the upcoming movie on Friday, December 8.

"Unveiling AADHI Teaser l !!! Watch & Do Support!! [sic]," Jeethu posted while sharing the teaser on Facebook.

Here's Pranav Mohanlal's Aadi first look

Though the 40-second features Pranav Mohanlal, it doesn't offer much as the young actor is just seen walking along the sea shore without any dialogues.

Mohanlal had earlier revealed that his son was training in parkour as he would be performing some stunt sequences in Aadhi, and viewers were expecting to see him perform some of that action in the promo video.

Despite the video having nothing on that front, netizens are calling it the royal entry of the 27-year-old in Mollywood. "Sad that there isn't any dialogue. But this is the royal entry of king's son to Malayalam cinema. Eagerly waiting for the release of Aadhi [sic]," reads a social media comment.

The teaser has gone viral on social media, viewed over 60,000 times on Facebook itself in less than an hour.

Meghanathan, Siddique, Sharafudheen, Jagapathi Babu, Siju Wilson, Aditi Ravi, Anusree and Lena appear in significant roles in the upcoming action thriller.

Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas, Aadhi is expected to hit the theatres in January 2018.

Watch the teaser of Aadhi here: