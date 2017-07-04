March 31, 2016, was the day when California-based electric car specialist Tesla Motors unveiled Model 3. The electric sedan is the most affordable car of the company at a price starting at $35,000 (approximately Rs 23 lakh).

Model 3 has garnered serious interest globally and the company has received over four lakh bookings so far. There was no news on the Model 3 of late and that led some people tweeting CEO Elon Musk to enquire about the official release of Model 3.

Musk who is known for his classy tweets replied to the queries. Musk confirmed that Model 3 had passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule. The first unit of Model 3 will be completed on July 7, Friday.

He went on tweeting that the first 30 customers of Model 3 will get their cars' keys on July 28 at a handover party. He also shed some details on the planned production increase for Model 3. In August, Tesla is planning to roll out 100 units of Model 3 and it will be increased to over 1,500 units by September-end. Musk is optimistic that Tesla will be able to scale up production to 20,000 Model 3 cars per month by 2017-end.

Model 3 had received an overwhelming response in 2016 primarily due to the practical design that goes in line with any other petrol or diesel cars. Though Model 3 is devoid of the grille in the absence of the forced induction engine, the car looks sporty. The pricing also played an important role. While Model S is priced around Rs 46.5 lakh and SUV Model X around Rs 53.12 lakh, Model 3 is much cheaper at Rs 23 lakh.

The five-seater coupe will provide a range of as much as 402 km on a full charge. With supercharging tech, half capacity charging of the car can be done within 20-30 minutes. It is capable of doing the 0 to 96 kmph sprint in less than 6 seconds. All these make Model 3 one of the most practical electric cars around.