After introducing the Highline Plus variant for the Vento sedan in India, German carmaker Volkswagen is reportedly set to add Highline Plus to its popular hatchback Polo in the country. Volkswagen had launched Vento Highline Plus in India in April.

Now, a report of IndianAutosBlog claims that the new Polo Highline Plus will be launched soon in India and that models have already started arriving at the company's dealerships. Although the report does not give an exact launch date, it notes that the dealers of Volkswagen are accepting bookings for the upcoming variant for a down payment of Rs 25,000.

The new Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus is expected to carry a price tag at a premium of Rs 30,000 on the current model.

Not much information is available about the updated features on the Polo Highline Plus variants. However, rumours suggest that the new high-end trim may miss out on the LED headlamps as it will take the cost high.

The top-end variant of Vento, Highline Plus, has full LED headlamps with LED DRLs and a rear view camera. Other features on the Highline Plus variant includes ORVM with integrated turn indicators, Zirkonia alloy wheels and automatic rain sensing wipers. Inside, Vento Highline Plus features auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glove box and a multi-function steering wheel. Some of these features are also likely to be in the soon-to-be-launched Polo Highline Plus.

There will not be any change in the powertrains of Polo. In India, Polo is powered by a 1.2 L MPi petrol and a 1.5 L TDI diesel engine, mated to five-speed manual transmission.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen dealers are offering huge discounts on the powerful variant of Polo, Polo GTI, to clear the inventory. Polo GTI, which was originally priced at Rs 25.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Thane), is now being sold with a discount of Rs 5.66 lakh.

