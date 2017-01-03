After five series as BBC One's flagship music competition, the Voice UK is landing on ITV this weekend with a renewed coaching panel and a lot of interesting twists.

Ahead of its ITV launch, the show has revealed the new team of coaches. Amongst the panel of new coaches, Sir Tom Jones is one of the former coaches of the singing reality show while will.i.am will be the only coach to have been sticking around for every series of the show. The duo will be joined by two new coaches; Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

Emma Willis will continue to host the show, but her co-host Marvin Humes has decided to turn down the offer.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, host Emma Willis said, "It wouldn't be the Voice without Will. Will seems really eager and excited and really up for it."

"With Tom, I am just happy to see him back. He is just a legend and a really nice bloke. He is passionate about the show and genuinely believes in the people he puts forward. And Jennifer, she is just sensational, she walks into a room and it's just 'wow.' She is a beautiful goddess and she is really nice too," she added.

Walking into the new year on a mission to find that superstar!✌️? #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/6JReuX7O7O — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) December 31, 2016

Despite a long legal battle between BBC and ITV over the rights of the singing show, ITV recently confirmed that they had purchased the rights in a three-year-deal from 2017.

From January 7, the Voice UK will air on ITV every Sunday at 8 pm. After the completion of the adult version of the Voice UK, the kids' version will take a kick-start in the spring of 2017. The coaches are will.i.am, pop star Pixie Lott and McFly guitarist Danny Jones.