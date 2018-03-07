We have witnessed three blind audition episodes of The Voice Season 14, which kicked off last week. The Emmy Award-winning US reality TV show has been impressive so far, with coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson adding spice to the show with their banters besides the performances of the participants.

After 14 contestants were selected from two blind audition episodes premiered last week, 11 more were added to the show in the third episode that was screened on Monday. That's not all for the week. We will see more performances on Tuesday.

The Voice Season 14 blind audition 4 performances will be telecast on Tuesday at 8 pm EST / 5 am PT / 06:30 am IST (Tuesday) on NBC television channel. The episode will also be live-streamed on NBC's official website (restricted to certain areas).

Voice Season 14 blind audition 3 recap

Monday saw some talented singers wooing both the audience and coaches alike. It took just a few seconds for Adam to figure out that there was something special in Christiana Danielle who sang Drake's Hotline Bling. Then Kelly and Alicia joined the fray. However, Christiana chose Alicia to be her coach though she was the last to turn the chair.

Brett Hunter was the next to take the stage. His performance of Carl Carlton's She's a Bad Mama Jama was cool. Only Blake turned the chair but that didn't matter as he was selected for the next round. Then Jamai impressed Alicia and Kelly with his rendition of Usher's U Got It Bad. He joined Team Alicia.

Mia Boostrom took on the song PILLOWTALK by Zayn Malik. It was a decent performance, and she made Adam press his "I Want You" button. Then Jackie Foster performed Pink's What About Us. Kelly and Alicia turned for her – at the last moment. Kelly won the fight and roped Jackie to her team.

Reid Umstattd sang the song Take Me to the Pilot by Elton John. It was a good performance. Adam and Alicia turned their chairs but he chose Adam to be his coach. Jorge Eduardo was just a few seconds into the rendition of Despacito by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee when Kelly turned her chair. It was an effortless performance but he got only one chair turn.

It appeared like Austin Giorgio wouldn't be able to convince the coaches their chairs at one point of time but Blake and Kelly did towards the fag end of the performance. He sang How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You by Michael Buble.

Then Johnny Bliss, whose performance was leaked in a sneak peek before the screening, took the stage. His rendition of Preciosa was mellifluous. All the four coaches turned their chairs but Adam used his lone "Block" on an unsuspecting Kelly. The three coaches tried to convince him to their respective teams but it was Alicia who roped him to her team.

Jamella, who sang Ed Sheeran's Dive, was seen joining Team Kelly in the montage clip, while Angel Bonilla made Adam turn his chair with her performance of Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.