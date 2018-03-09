After leaving millions stunned with a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have once again amazed their fans by posting a breathtaking view from their swanky new apartment in Mumbai.

Virat took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of the Indian Ocean from their sea-facing apartment. He captioned the picture: "Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home! ♥️"

Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home! ?♥️ pic.twitter.com/u4LfeXmQ11 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2018

Apparently, the couple shifted to a new house, recently, which they had bought a few years ago, SpotboyE reported.

Meanwhile, after about two months of staying apart – the Indian skipper was busy with matches in South Africa and Anushka with the shoot of her films Zero and Sui Dhaaga – the lovebirds finally reunited last week. Like a caring husband, Virat went to receive his ladylove at the airport and the couple was spotted smiling and hugging each other.

The Virat and Anushka's secret wedding in Tuscany grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Post the wedding, the couple hosted two receptions — one in Delhi and other in Mumbai. While the function in Delhi was for family members, cricketers, and politicians, the Mumbai reception was attended by bigwigs of the cricket world as well as several Bollywood A-listers.

From the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut, everyone graced the function. Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni were among others who joined the celebrations.

Anushka then accompanied Virat to South Africa, where they rang in the New Year together.

Meanwhile, Anushka's latest home production Pari, which released on March 2, has received a mixed response from the audience. The actress' future projects include Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.