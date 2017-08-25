At least 29 people have died in violent protests in India. The protests erupted after a court convicted a self-styled godman of raping two women, angering thousands of his supporters who said he was innocent.
Violent protests in India leave at least 29 people dead
- August 25, 2017 22:47 IST
