Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha is off to a flying start at the Chennai box office. The movie had opened to fairly positive reviews on July 21.

In the opening weekend, Vikram Vedha had 324 shows from which it has minted Rs 1.76 crore, reports Behindwoods. It is a very big number for a film that does not have an A-list Tamil actor in the cast. With the flick, which has Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female leads, enjoying a good word-of-mouth, the collection of the Madhavan-starrer is likely to remain stable in the days to come.

Hollywood film Dunkirk too has got a good start at the Chennai box office by earning Rs 58.50 lakh from 123 shows. This once again shows that the capital city of Tamil Nadu is becoming a good market for English movies.

Meesaya Murukku is in the third place in Chennai with Rs 47.37 lakh from 147 shows. It is followed by Bollywood movie Fidaa, which has collected Rs 14.73 from 63 shows.

In its second weekend, Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum has earned Rs 12.47 lakh from 66 shows. The release of Vikram Vedha has had a huge impact on its business. The 10-day total collection of the film now stands at Rs 1.34 crore.

Spider-Man: Homecoming entered its third weekend by collecting Rs 5.05 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.43 crore in Chennai. Sridevi's Mom raked in Rs 3.72 lakh from 24 shows. The total collection of the Hindi film stands at Rs 55.74 lakh.

War for the Planet of the Apes, Jagga Jasoos and Pandigai are in the next three positions by earning Rs 3.03 lakh from 18 shows (total: Rs 1.06 crore), Rs 2.61 lakh from 18 shows (total: Rs 64.39 lakh) and Rs 1.13 lakh from six shows (total: Rs 54.46 lakh).