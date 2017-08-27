Video shows man firing into crowd in Charlottesville

A video has emerged showing a white nationalist shooting at a counter-protester in Charlottesville. Police are investigating the incident and stated one suspect was in custody.The video shows the man firing a gun at a black man holding an improvised torch. Corey Long, the man with the torch, was photographed by Associated Press photographer Steve Helber. Long reported being shot at after Herbers photo of the protest went viral. Protester Heather Heyer died during the protest when a white supremacist drove his car into the crowd.