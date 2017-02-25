The iPhone is at it again, and this time it's an iPhone 7, no less! An Apple iPhone 7 of a teenage girl from the United States has exploded. She later recorded a video of the premium smartphone engulfed in a waft of smoke and put it up on social media. Apple is currently looking into the matter after the video went viral on Twitter.

Phone explosions are posing hardships to manufactures for some time now, with Samsung being the worst hit. The company was forced to recall the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 models after reports of phones exploding poured in from across the world. Then again, Apple itself has faced similar charges in the past, with the earlier versions of iPhone reportedly going up in smoke.

Brianna Olivas (18), a resident of Tucson, Arizona, claimed her rose-gold iPhone 7 blew up on Thursday, February 23, after it went dead a day before. She told local media that her boyfriend tossed the phone in bathroom after the explosion, where the viral video was recorded.

Brianna uploaded the video on Twitter, which went viral in a matter of hours, with many people tagging the official Twitter handle of Apple Support to the post. Apple Support then reached out to Brianna and replaced her iPhone 7.

Meanwhile, an Apple spokesperson was quoted by Mashable as saying: "We are in touch with the customer and looking into it."

See the video right here: