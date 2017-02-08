The winners of Vanitha Cera Film Awards 2017 have been announced, and superstar Mohanlal and actress Manju Warrier have bagged the top honours for their performances in the Malayalam movies Pulimurugan, Oppam and Karinkunnam 6's, respectively, in 2016.
However, like the other recently announced Mollywood awards, the organisers of the upcoming show have also been criticised by a few netizens who ask if some of the winners actually deserve to be honoured. "Is it justifiable to present best actress award to Manju Warrier ? Karinkunnam Sixes is such a stupid movie [sic]," says Anish Mathew.
Though Manju Warrier's performance in the volleyball-centric movie received average response from critics, the actress was appreciated for her performance as Sreebala IPS in Rajesh Pillai's Vettah, which was released in February.
Also, unlike the recently concluded award shows, Vanitha Awards did not feature Dulquer Salmaan in any categories despite his remarkable performance in Kammatipaadam. "For every Mollywood awards, it would always be either Mammootty or Mohanlal, who bags the best actor award, and if Manju has acted in any movies, then she will also be given an award. Mohanlal did worked hard for Pulimurugan, but I feel DQ was also deserving to be honoured for some award for his performance in Kammatipaadam [sic]," another social media user commented.
Fahadh Faasil's Maheshinte Prathikaram, Nivin Pauly's Action Hero Biju, Mohanlal's Oppam and Nadhirshah-directed Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan bagged four awards each, followed by Vysakh-directed Pulimurugan, Khalid Rahman's Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and Rajeev Ravi's Kammatipaadam, which won three awards each.
Maheshinte Prathikaram, directed by debutant Dileesh Pothan, has been selected as the Best Movie of the year, while the action thriller Pulimurugan, which became the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, has won the Popular Movie award. Nivin and Anusree have won the Popular Actor awards, while Vinayakan and Asha Sharath have bagged the awards under Special Performance category. Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Prayaga Martin have been selected as best Debut Actors for their performance in Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan.
The star-studded Vanitha Cera Film Award distribution ceremony will be held at Bristow ground in Willington Island, Kochi, on February 12. The event will also be attended by a few celebrities from Bollywood and Kollywood industries.
Check out the full winners' list of Vanitha Cera Film Awards 2017 here:
Best Actor - Mohanlal [Oppam, Pulimurugan]
Best Actress - Manju Warrier [Karinkunnam 6s]
Popular Actor - Nivin Pauly [Action Hero Biju, Jacobinte Swargarajyam]
Popular Actress - Anusree [Maheshinte Prathikaram, Oppam, Kochava Paulo Ayyappa Coelho]
Best Director - Rajeev Ravi [Kammatipaadam]
Best Movie - Maheshinte Prathikaram [Director: Dileesh Pothan, Producer: Aashiq Abu]
Popular Movie - Pulimurugan [Director: Vysakh, Producer: Tomichan Mulakupadam]
Best Movie on Social Awareness - Action Hero Biju [Director: Abrid Shine, Producer: Nivin Pauly, Abrid Shine and Shibu Thekkumpuram]
Special Performance Actor - Vinayakan [Kammatipaadam]
Special Performance Actress - Asha Sharath [Pavada, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam]
Best Supporting Actor - Siddique [Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, Ann Maria Kalipilaanu]
Best Supporting Actress - Rohini [Action Hero Biju, Guppy]
Best Comedian - Dharmajan [Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan]
Best Villain - Chemban Vinod Jose [Kali]
Best Star Pair - Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan [Anuraga Karikkin Vellam]
Best Scriptwriter - P Balachandran [Kammatipaadam]
Best Male Singer - MG Sreekumar [Chinnamma - Oppam]
Best Female Singer - Vani Jayaram [Maanathe Maari - Pulimurugan]
Best Lyricist- Santhosh Varma [Pookal Panineer - Action Hero Biju]
Best Music Composer - Bijibal [Maheshinte Prathikaram]
Best Debut Director - Khalid Rahman [Anuraga Karikkin Vellam]
Best Debut Actor - Vishnu Unnikrishnan [Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan]
Best Debut Actress - Prayaga Martin [Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan]
Best Cinematographer - Shyju Khalid [Maheshinte Prathikaram]
Best Choreographer - Kala master [Oppam]
Life Time Achievement - KG George