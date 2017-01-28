Season 8 episode 11 of The Vampire Diaries will see Bonnie and Enzo going on a romantic road trip and they will take the bell with them so as to keep it safe. But trouble comes seeking them in the form of Stefan, and the promotional pictures show a tense encounter between Stefan and Bonnie.

Season 8 episode 11 is titled You Made a Choice to Be Good, and it will see Cade, the devil, entrusting Damon and Stefan with tasks that will put the residents of Mystic Falls in even more trouble.

The synopsis for You Made a Choice to Be Good reads: "Cade returns to Mystic Falls and presents Damon and Stefan with additional assignments, each with unthinkable consequences. Even with tension growing in their friendship, Caroline and Matt do their best to protect the town's residents from Cade's appetite for their souls. Bonnie and Enzo hit the road on a romantic trip, taking the bell with them in hopes to keep it safe."

In other news, Nina Dobrev recently revealed she was returning to The Vampire Diaries to wrap up Elena Gilbert's storyline. Elena has been in magic-induced sleep since Season 6 finale, and she is expected to wake up in episode 16. It is not known if Bonnie has to give up her life for Elena to return, but the Bennett witch has been walking around with a vial of blood, hinting that she could turn into a vampire before the end of the series.

Reacting to Dobrev's return, showrunner Julie Plec released a statement saying she was thrilled to have Dobrev back for the finale. "I'm thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended — with Nina back to help us say goodbye," Plec said in the statement.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.