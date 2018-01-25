In a shocking incident that took place in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh, a 60-year-old woman and her son were shot dead on Wednesday, just a day before they were scheduled to appear before a court as witnesses in the murder case of her husband.

The victims, Nichhatar Kaur and her 26-year-old son Balwinder, were killed by the relatives of the woman's husband Narender Singh. He was murdered in 2016 over a family dispute, wherein he had not supported a distant relative in the panchayat elections.

Kaur and Balwinder, who were the only witnesses in Sigh's murder had been asked by the court to appear for the hearing on Thursday as it had postponed the earlier hearing which was to take place on January 18.

The Meerut police said that the assailants first shot dead Balwinder when he was leaving the house in a car.

On Video, Lady Shot 10 Occasions In Face, Chest In UP’s Meerut. Son Killed Too https://t.co/eVuu0q1DJa pic.twitter.com/aZNcJPc8p0 — Trending Viral (@trendingviral17) January 24, 2018

Kaur was sitting outside her house on a cot and to talking her 65-year-old sister-in-law Bijendri when the three men barged in.

The trio asked Bijendri to leave before opening fire at Kaur.

Meerut SSP Manzil Saini said that the assailants shot the victims "at least six or seven times".

Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside Kaur's house after Singh had been murdered.

The police have nabbed a suspect named Tarun and booked under IPC Section 302 (murder), reported The Indian Express.

"He has denied involvement. His motorcycle was found close to the crime spot," the SSP said.

The cops are looking out for the other assailants and are currently investigating the case.