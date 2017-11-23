In a shocking incident, three Muslim clerics were allegedly thrashed by a group of six-seven people inside a train in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Wednesday, November 22.

The three -- identified as Gulzar, Israr and Abrar -- teach at a madrassa and were travelling back from Delhi to their home in Baghpat's Aheda village when they were assaulted.

Reports also suggest after the three were beaten, the group of assailants tried to push them off the train. The clerics sustained major injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Baghpat.

Isar narrated the assault which happened with him and two of his mates that night. He said: "We were sitting on the upper berths and were about to reach our station. When we tried to get down, the people sitting on the lower berths locked the doors and windows."

He added: "When we asked them why they were locking the windows, they said 'you will soon get to know' and started beating us. This has never happened before. The only issue they had with us was the handkerchief covering our head. They kept asking us why we had our head covered with a handkerchief."

Isar reportedly said he can identify the attackers.

The Baghpat Superintendent of police (SP) said: "The incident happened inside a train and a case has been registered as the victims came to us. We have also alerted the GRP to search for and arrest the culprits as soon as possible. Checking has also been ordered to catch hold of the victims."

A similar incident was reported from near Haryana in June, where a 15-year-old Muslim boy was stabbed to death by a mob in Ballabhgarh. The mob had mocked his skull cap and called him a beef-eater after he and his two brothers had an argument with them over train seats.

His brothers were injured in the incident while he lost his life after he was allegedly thrown out of the moving train.