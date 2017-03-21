The United States is banning large electronic devices like ipads and laptops from cabin luggage on direct flights coming to the US from at least eight Middle Eastern and North African countries, according to reports.

Also read: FBI director Comey confirms Russia probe, says Moscow backed Trump in presidential elections

The measure is said to affect nine airlines operating out of 10 airports, a US government official told BBC. Media reports state that intelligence gathered overseas sparked the US order. The names of the countries affected have not been confirmed yet.

The ban will be imposed on any electronic devices larger than a smartphone, like laptops, tablets, cameras, electronic games and DVD players. People can still take their mobile phones in carry-on baggage, according to reports.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) refused to comment on the upcoming order. However, the department is expected to make the announcement of the ban on electronic devices on Tuesday.

An aircraft operated by Dubai-based carrier Daallo, last February, was damaged in an explosion soon after taking off from the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Investigators said that a passenger in the plane was carrying a laptop bomb. The Islamist militant group in Somalia claimed responsibility for the attack and warned of further similar attacks, which are now reportedly concerning American spies.

Last February, an aircraft operated by the Dubai-based carrier Daallo was damaged by an explosion shortly after take-off from the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

However, it was not yet clear why exactly the US officials are proposing the ban on large electronic devices.