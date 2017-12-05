South Indian actor Unni Mukundan, who has made a mark in Mollywood and Tollywood industries, has pledged to donate his eyes.

During the launch of his upcoming movie Chanakya Thantram at Wyte Fort hotel in Ernakulam on Monday, December 4, the actor signed a letter giving consent for eye donation after his death. The entire team of the movie, helmed by Kannan Thamarakulam, also joined the mission with the actor.

The 30-year-old actor had a few days ago shared his excitement when he got to know that a person named his son Unni Mukundan out of love for his s onscreen characters.

Unni apparently realised as a result of this gesture how celebrities influence people around them, and it paved way for his decision to donate eyes.

"There are many people who imitate film actors — maybe their style or their characters. It is that realisation that helped me finally take the decision to donate my eyes. I am seeing this as an opportunity to bring light to the life of a blind person because we do not need eyes after our death. Not just eyes, our willingness to donate other organs as well is the best thing we can do [translated from Malayalam]," Unni wrote on Facebook.

Unni will be seen portraying a scheming fighter reminiscent of the legendary Chanakya in the upcoming Chanakya Thantram. Actor Anoop Menon also appears in an important role in the film, along with Ramesh Pisharody, Sai Kumar and Dharmajan Bolgatty in significant roles.

