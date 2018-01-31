Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is set to present the Union Budget for 2018-19 on Thursday, February 1, and all eyes are on what benefits he brings to the table.

What's so special about this budget?

This will be the first budget after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into force on July 1, 2017, and is also the NDA government's final full budget before the elections are held in 2019. While the budget in 2017 was mostly labelled as a reformist one, the 2018 budget is likely to be for the ordinary people with a focus on the rural sector and generation of employment.

Economic Survey

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey was tabled on Monday, January 29. Prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, it pegged India's GDP growth for the upcoming fiscal at 7 to 7.5 percent.

Where to watch the budget on TV and online?

The budget will be telecast live on all TV channels 11 am onwards, but those who prefer to watch it online also have an array of options. The Union Budget 2018-19 will be telecast live on budgetlive.nic.in and on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Finance.

The YouTube channels of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV will also telecast the budget live and the feed will also be available on DD's YouTube channel.

Additionally, International Business Times India will also run a live blog on the Union Budget 11 am onwards.

Interesting Budget traditions

While the budget itself will be the focus on February 1, the traditions leading up to it also are quite interesting. Before the budget is presented in the Parliament, the finance minister and other officials working on it take part in the halwa ceremony. This is based on the belief that every auspicious even must begin with something sweet.

After this, all these officials are locked up in the basement of the North Block and they also have no access to mobile phones or internet. These officials are permitted to go home only after the budget is presented at the Parliament.