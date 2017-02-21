The Malayalam movie Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has turned out to be the fourth back-to-back blockbuster of superstar Mohanlal after Janatha Garage, Oppam and Pulimurugan. The family entertainer, directed by Vellimoonga-fame Jibu Jacob, has been opened to positive response from the Kerala audience and has been performing well in the overseas markets as well.

The Mohanlal-starrer has crossed the magical figure of £100,000 (Rs 83.23 lakh) at the UK box-office within just four days of its theatrical run. It has now crossed the life-time gross box-office collections of Oppam, Drishyam, Two Countries, Bangalore Days, Premam and Jacobinte Swargarajyam at the UK box office, but is yet to break the record of Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan, which has earned over £200,000 (Rs 1.66 crore) from the continent. PJ Entertainments, which distributes the family entertainer all over the Europe, revealed the collection report via their Facebook page on Tuesday, February 21.

Meanwhile, according to Taran Adarsh, Munthirivallikal Thallirkkumbol, remained strong at the US box office, with a collection of approximately $95,142 (Rs 63.72 lakh) after two weekends at the overseas market.

Munthirivallikal Thallirkkumbol, which also stars Anoop Menon, Meena, Srinda Arhaan, Aima Sebastian, Sanoop Santhosh and Neha Saxena in significant roles, narrates the incidents that happen in the life of Ulahannan and Aniyamma. The movie gives a few tips on how to save the marriage and on parenting — what to and what not to do — to make kids safe and independent in making crucial decisions in life.