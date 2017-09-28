Its a big day for Mollywood with movies of ex-couple Dileep and Manju Warrier hitting the theatres on September 28. Political thriller Ramaleela has locked horns with family entertainer Udaharanam Sujatha at the Kerala box office.

Despite the controversies surrounding Dileep and the Boycott Ramaleela campaign, the movie has received a massive opening with houseful shows at the Kerala box office, giving tight competition to Manju's film.

Check Ramaleela movie review by audience

Storyline of Udaharanam Sujatha

Sujatha is a single mother who does menial jobs to fund her daughter's education. But her daughter is not interested to study, believing she will end up doing odd jobs like her mother.

Things take a comical turn when Sujatha does something out of the blue to make her daughter understand the value of education.

Also check: Malayalam movies releasing this week

Cast and crew

Manju is seen as Sujatha, while debutant Anaswara Rajan appears as her daughter in the family entertainer, which also has Nedumudi Venu, Mamta Mohandas, Joju George, Suresh Thampanoor and Alencier Ley Lopez in significant roles.

Also watch Udaharanam Sujatha teaser

Udaharanam Sujatha is the directorial venture of Phantom Praveen and is the remake of Amala Paul's Tamil movie Amma Kannakku and Swara Bhaskar's Bollywood flick Nil Battey Sannata.

While Madhu Neelakandan has cranked the camera, Gopi sunder has handled the music department of the film.

Filmmaker Martin Prakkat and actor Joju have bankrolled the project after the blockbuster Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Charlie.

Check what viewers have to say about Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha here:

FK critic