Transport for London (TFL) have decided not to renew the license to operator for the minicab company, after years of pressure from the citys black cab drivers. TFL said in a statement that the controversial company is not fit and proper to hold the operating license.
Uber loses London license
- September 22, 2017 16:23 IST
