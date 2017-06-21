Flamboyant Uber founder Travis Kalanick has stepped down as CEO in the wake of mounting pressure from the side of shareholders over the company's dwindling work ethics, US media reported.

As per The New York Times, five of Uber's major investors, including the biggest shareholders Benchmark Benchmark, First Round Capital, Fidelity Investments, Lowercase Capital and Menlo Ventures, who preside over Uber's board, demanded Kalanick to relinquish his CEO duties immediately.

After a long parley with board members, Kalanick finally agreed to step down from his post. However, he will continue as the member of directors' board.

Last month, a boating mishap claimed his mother's life and left his father badly injured. Kalanick took a leave of absence post the unfortunate incident.

But, board members and shareholders asked Kalanick to step down in the light of a bevy of round tables.

"I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight," TNYT quoted Kalanick's resignation letter.