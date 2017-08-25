After announcing the list of Android Oreo update eligible devices, HTC has revealed the release time-line of Google mobile OS v8.0's for its flagship phone.

HTC USA took to Twitter to announce that HTC U11 will be the company's first device to receive the Android Oreo update and if things go as planned, phone owners will be able get taste of Google's sweet mobile OS in the fourth quarter (October-December).

What's coming in Android 8.0 Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with several improvements over the Android Nougat such as faster booting, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the back ground, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malwares in application.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps device to recover from constant bootloops.

Other HTC Devices eligible for Android Oreo update:

Besides the HTC U11, the company has confirmed release of Android Oreo update to HTC U Ultra and HTC 10.

We're excited to bring Android 8.0 to the HTC U11, U Ultra, & 10, beginning with U11 in Q4. Stay tuned for more Oreo details & new products! pic.twitter.com/B2Os1tOONP — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) August 24, 2017

