Kylie Jenner is the newest 'kowgirl' on the block!

The reality TV star seems to be enjoying her single status after recent split with boyfriend Tyga. While attending a birthday party, the youngest Jenner sister rocked her look in a sizzling space cowgirl outfit.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen sporting her platinum blond bob look in a sexy silver coloured skintight ensemble with matching cowboy hat. She took to Instagram to share an array of sizzling pictures of herself in the party along with a video.

"My inner space cowgirl came alive last night," she captioned one of the pictures showcasing her outfit. She shared another photo of her eating tacos at the birthday bash.

Kylie attended the 24th birthday party of her close pals Sama and Haya Khadra aka Simi and Haze. The theme of the birthday bash was "Galactic Rodeo." Kylie's best friend Hailey Baldwin also attended the party.

On the same night, Tyga was spotted attending a birthday party for fellow rapper Belly. The bash was attended by French Montana, Amber Rose, Drake and current lovebirds Selena Gomez and The Weekend.

However, fans should take note that Kylie is still supporting Tyga's new music publicly, while the rapper also liked her latest cowgirl snap on Saturday.

Several media reports had recently claimed that the couple has finally stepped out of the relationship. But an insider for People dropped some hints saying that the split might not be permanent.

"They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It's definitely possible they'll work things out again," the source said.